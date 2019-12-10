1  of  12
Pillsbury releases Lucky Charms Cookie Dough filled with Marshmallows

(KTVI) —Who says you can’t have cookies for breakfast?

Now it’s even more justified thanks to a new cookie dough from Pillsbury.

The company has released “Lucky Charms Cookie Dough.” The sugar cookies are packed with lucky charms marshmallows.

One package says there’s enough dough inside each package to make 12 “magically delicious” sugar cookies with Lucky Charms marshmallow bits. Each cookie has 140 calories.

Pillsbury does not have the cookies listed in its official line-up which means they’re limited edition and likely won’t be available for long.

The sweet treat has reportedly been spotted at Walmart for only $2.50, but for in-store pickup only, not available online.

