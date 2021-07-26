Pig found inside zip-tied crate in puddle along Lewisburg road

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pig was reportedly found in a crate wrapped in a tarp, zip-tied shut and dumped in a puddle of water along a Marshall County road over the weekend.

Heaven Sent Farm and Rescue, a rescue group based in Lewisburg, said the pig, named Binky, was rescued from the cage Saturday and instantly collapsed.

(Courtesy: Heaven Sent Farm & Rescue)

The previous owner was located, but they determined Binky had been rehomed about a year ago, according to the rescue group.

Heaven Sent said Binky has been up and eating lettuce. They are working to care for her.

The group will work with law enforcement to determine what happened.