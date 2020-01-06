1  of  2
Pier 1 shares tumble amid bankruptcy report

(CNN)– Pier 1 may be getting ready to file for bankruptcy — and that news drastically affected its already low stock value.

Shares of the home furnishings chain dropped nearly 17 percent Monday.

In five years — the price has gone from around $300 per share down to just $5.

Wall Street reacted harshly Monday to the company’s plans to close 450 stores — which would be about half of its locations.

Pier 1’s latest quarter of in-store sales was 11 percent lower than the previous year.

The company says closing hundreds of stores is a reaction to the current shopping habits of consumers.

