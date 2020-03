KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The grandmother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell and her boyfriend were cited for shoplifting on Thursday at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport.

According to court documents, officers from the Kingsport Police Department were called to the Walmart in the 3200 block of Fort Henry Drive around 5:43 p.m. on Thursday evening.