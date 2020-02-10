Pickett Co. marina recovers 70 boats, rebuilds after storm

PICKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – “A home away from home,” “top-notch,” “beautiful,” are just some of the reviews left by those who’ve visited East Port Marina in Pickett County, but it’s a much different view after taking the brunt of Wednesday’s storm.

With about ten inches of rain in such a short amount of time, trees and debris came barrelling down both sides of the Obey River.

“It just started piling up and just started crushing our docks and washing them downstream,” said Owner Richard Devries.

The force broke the dock apart and pushed several slips up to 15 miles away, a total of about 70 boats scattered.

With the help of staff and volunteers, each boat was retrieved within days and either temporarily docked at a nearby marina, taken back to east port or to owners’ homes.

“A lot of customers, we asked them to come pick up their boats and trailer them home for a couple of weeks ’til we could get things back together,” Devries said.

As for the boats, a few will need cosmetic repairs, but those with the most damage belong to the marina and will fall under insurance.

“The really good news is that tour ship store, our office, was hardly damaged at all, so I’m really lucky about that. The gas pumps got beat up really bad,” he said.

He hopes to restore gas and electric and start putting the dock back together Monday, while also preparing for more rain that could be on the way.

“We took what there is left and we’re tucking them into the boat ramp, out against the bank, out of any channel that might catch any debris or flow,” he explained, “Actually if the water goes up some, then it’ll lift some of our slips that are setting on the bottom on a bunch of debris, it’ll let us get them free easier.”

Devries says the outpouring of help up to hundreds of miles away has been encouraging.

Ric” I would hate this for anybody, but you really find out how people could be when something bad happens to you,” he said, “I say, and I don’t think I’m exaggerating at all, if I accepted every offer of help, I’d have 300 people here.”

He hopes to have the marina fully up and running again by April 1st, in time for spring break.