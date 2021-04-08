PHOTOS: Thursday afternoon storm damage in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A storm that produced a tornado warning in Cumberland County on Thursday afternoon just after 3:15 p.m. caused minor damage in the area.

According to Cumberland County EMA, Fletcher House, Community House, and Pleasant Hill Elementary School received minor damage and the storm brought down a few trees. All students and staff are accounted for.

Thankfully, there were no major injuries reported from the storm aside from some minor injuries at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Cumberland County Schools announced that they will close Friday, April 9 because of the storm and to assess any additional damage.