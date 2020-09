NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several counties remain in a flash flood watch in Middle Tennessee.

Heavy rains swept through the area Sunday morning and several roads are closed due to high water.

Vehicles are covered in water in areas like La Vergne.

Jefferson Pike is shut down due to heavy flooding and high water. pic.twitter.com/epDvit9ctn — La Vergne, TN Fire Department (@LaVergneTNFire) September 13, 2020

Flooding in La Vergne

Flooding in Mill Creek

Flooding in Antioch

Columbia Hills Apartments in Columbia flooding

I-24 at Bell Road damage

Whittmore Neighborhood in Nolensville damage

Overturned shipping containers in Rutherford County

Mary Mays reported there was 3-feet of water at Couchville Pike & McCrary Rd. in Wilson County.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.