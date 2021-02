Photos of snow across Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lots of people across Middle Tennessee woke up to snow, slick road conditions and power outages.

Viewers sent News 2 some photos of what they saw as they woke up Sunday morning.

Snow began to fall in south and east Middle Tennessee Saturday evening and continued through Sunday morning.

Courtesy: Josh Swift in Monterey, TN

Courtesy: Josh Swift in Monterey, TN

Courtesy Matthew Travis in Cookeville, TN

Courtesy Matthew Travis in Cookeville, TN

Courtesy Mindy Counts, Ducks at Watts Hill

Rosco in snow, Courtesy Brian Jones

Monterey, TN near Overton County line

Cookeville Laura Key, snow

Sean Bradford 2 inches of snow now here in Cowan, TN

Donna Leavitt in Monterey TN

Courtesy: Kayla Aguire in Rock Island, TN

Travis Curtis, McEwen

Courtesy Edward Perez in Shelbyville

Courtesy: Paul Strickland in Manchester

Craig Young in Cookeville TN

Courtesy: Joe Dufour Monterey ,TN

Keep an eye on the radar.