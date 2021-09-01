Photos show flooded grounds of Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – After the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was cancelled due to flooding from remnants of Ida, officials posted photos of the grounds.

The photos show the flooded and mud-filled location of where Bonnaroo would have taken place.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival posted the following message on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon:

“To the entire Bonnaroo crew, we cannot thank you enough for overcoming the mountain of adversity you faced and the herculean effort it took to get the show as close as it could to be ready to play. While it was impossible to have a show this year after the storm, without you we wouldn’t have even had a chance. We are eternally grateful for your blood, sweat and tears to get us to this point, for your incredible efforts in a challenging load out and for helping to prepare us for one hell of a comeback in 2022.”

Courtesy: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, flooded grounds

Bonnaroo usually takes place during the second week of June each year. The festival was postponed to September.

In August, festival organizers made the announcement that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test would be required to get into the event. Organizers hope to come back in 2022.