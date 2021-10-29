PHOTOS: Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies decked out for Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown NICU Registered Nurses Kim Meek, Olivia Horne and Julie Williams are continuing a sweet tradition for Halloween.

Every year, these heroes hand-make costumes for the current NICU babies.

The hospital said the costumes are a creative way for the RNs to encourage each baby’s loved ones. Halloween 2021 brings us cute cameos from Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, Cruella de Vil, Willie Nelson, Colonel Sanders, and even Dr. Phil!

This year, several parents even submitted photos of their NICU graduates now celebrating Halloween as healthy toddlers.