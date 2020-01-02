PHOTOS: Notable deaths of 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volkswagen bids farewell to its iconic beetle after seven decades. A new 90-second commercial titled “The Last Mile,” features animated cameos from people who helped make the compact car into a cultural icon. The video shows an animated Andy Warhol who created pieces that featured the Beetle and Kevin Bacon, whose “Footloose” character drove a yellow Beetle.

The animated film was scored with a cover of the Beatles hit “Let it Be.” The ad then ends with the car taking flight as a bug with the words,” Where one road ends, another begins.”