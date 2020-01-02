Breaking News
Heavy rain could lead to flooding across Middle Tennessee
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

PHOTOS: Notable deaths of 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Candles generic_291208

A photo collection of notable deaths from 2020.

  • FILE – In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was 77. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
  • Don Larsen
    Don Larsen sits in the dugout before the Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day game in 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File) New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra is embraced by pitcher Don Larsen as he leaps into Larsen’s arms at the end of Game 5 of baseball’s World Series in 1956. (AP Photo, File)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar