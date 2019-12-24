PHOTOS: Mug shots of accused murderer Michael Mosely

The 23-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing two young men outside of a Midtown bar over the weekend is now one of the state’s most sought-after suspects.

Michael Mosley was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list early Tuesday morning. He is wanted on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with a deadly stabbing outside the Dogwood Nashville on Division Street.

Mosley, who has an extensive criminal history in Nashville and Cheatham County, was last known to live in Pegram.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

