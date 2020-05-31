1  of  3
Broadway bars looted, windows broken out by rioters Gov. Bill Lee authorizes National Guard to respond to protests Curfew in effect until 6 a.m. for Nashville after ‘I Will Breathe’ protests turned to riots
‘I Will Breathe’ Protests/Riots Team Coverage

PHOTOS: ‘I Will Breathe’ protests and riots in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon turned into a night of violence and vandalism across the city of Nashville.

News 2 has been bringing you wall-to-wall coverage all day of the ‘I Will Breathe’ rally that was held in response to the death of George Floyd, a man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier this week.

Here are photos from the rally, as well as the subsequent protests and riots. The photos are being separated into two galleries, as event organizers tell News 2 that the aftermath of the rally was not related to the original event.

‘I Will Breathe’ Rally

  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Rally - 5/30/20 - Photo: WKRN
    I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN
  • Rally for George Floyd in Nashville
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • Rally for George Floyd in Nashville
    (Source: WKRN)

‘I Will Breathe’ Protests and Riots

  • Photo: WKRN
  • Destroyed MNPD Police Car - 05/30/20
    Photo: WKRN
  • Source: WKRN
  • I Will Breathe Protests - 05/30/2020
    Image edited for obscenities (Photo: WKRN)
  • Photo: WKRN
  • Photo: WKRN
  • Photo: WKRN
  • Photo: WKRN
  • Photo: WKRN
  • Photo: WKRN
  • Photo: WKRN

News 2 is continuing to follow the latest developments from around Nashville as protests have broken out after Saturday’s “I Will Breathe” rally. Click here to read more.

