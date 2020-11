Gaylord Opryland kicks off A Country Christmas with new precautions due to the pandemic.

Opryland organizers give News 2 a sneak peek at Buddy’s workshop.

This year, Gaylord Opryland will offer scenes from some of your favorite holiday films to explore.

Organizers are hard at work to set up A Country Christmas 2020 with safety in mind.

Gaylord Opryland shows News 2 a sneak peek of their interactive National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation scene.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gaylord Opryland has officially kicked off its 37th annual A Country Christmas, and organizers are working hard to keep the tradition alive even with the COIVD-19 pandemic.

The event runs through January 3rd. Tickets must be purchased online in advance to ensure capacity limits are met. Masks will be required for all guests.