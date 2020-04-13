CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama are facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.
CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.
LATEST WEATHER
- Vistaprint looking to donate 100K face shields to workers in rural areas
- PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage
- Sports Extra daily with Kayla Anderson, Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: 4.12.20
- COVID-19 nurse sleeps in van at Tijuana hospital to keep her family safe
- Debunking claims that CBD can cure COVID-19