PHOTOS: Cupid makes special visit to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital NICU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cupid made a special visit to the NICU babies at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. NICU nurses said they’re celebrating the littlest loves this Valentine’s Day.
NICU Nurse Kim Meek made the little hearts and bows.
by: Alex CorradettiPosted: / Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cupid made a special visit to the NICU babies at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. NICU nurses said they’re celebrating the littlest loves this Valentine’s Day.
NICU Nurse Kim Meek made the little hearts and bows.