PHOTOS: Charley Pride through the years

DALLAS (WKRN) – American country music lost one of its most influential stars on Saturday with the death of Charley Pride in Dallas from COVID-19 complications.
Pride was born in Sledge, Mississippi, in 1934 and would go on to become country music’s first Black superstar. He’s best known for hits “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin,” “Is Anybody Goin’t to San Antone,” and “Mountain of Love.”
His last performance came on Nov. 11, 2020 at the CMA Awards in Nashville.
Pride was a gifted athlete who at first thought baseball would be his escape from poverty, labor and conflict. However, his musical talent was more impressive than his skills on a baseball diamond as he emerged as one of the most significant artists at RCA Records.
He was the first African American artist to win the CMA Awards “Entertainer of the Year”, and the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
He is survived by three children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.