PHOTOS: Charley Pride through the years

DALLAS (WKRN) – American country music lost one of its most influential stars on Saturday with the death of Charley Pride in Dallas from COVID-19 complications.

2nd June 1972: American singer and entertainer, Charley Pride, who began his career as a baseball player, with his wife. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 9: Country singer Charley Pride waves after singing the national anthem before game three of the ALDSthe Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on October 9, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Country singer Charley Pride performs during a taping of the “Grand Ole Opry” at Carnegie Hall November 14, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: Honoree Charley Pride speaks onstage during the GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends at Beacon Theatre on July 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS)

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 15: Legendary Recording Artist Charley Pride visits a booth during Summer NAMM Show Music Industry Day at Music City Center on July 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for NAMM)

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 06: Charley Pride at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on June 6, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: Honorees Charlie Daniels and Charley Pride attend the 2017 NATD Honors Gala at Hermitage Hotel on November 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for NATD)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Charlie Daniels, Charley Pride, Dwight Yoakam, Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis, Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, and Vince Gill perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 02: Brad Paisley and Charley Pride perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Inductee Ray Stevens, Randy Travis and Charley Pride attend the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Charley Pride performs onstage during The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Charley Pride attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

Pride was born in Sledge, Mississippi, in 1934 and would go on to become country music’s first Black superstar. He’s best known for hits “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin,” “Is Anybody Goin’t to San Antone,” and “Mountain of Love.”

His last performance came on Nov. 11, 2020 at the CMA Awards in Nashville.

Pride was a gifted athlete who at first thought baseball would be his escape from poverty, labor and conflict. However, his musical talent was more impressive than his skills on a baseball diamond as he emerged as one of the most significant artists at RCA Records.

He was the first African American artist to win the CMA Awards “Entertainer of the Year”, and the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He is survived by three children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.