As wintry conditions leave behind plenty of snow and cold temperatures, some animals are out and about enjoying the winter wonderland. The zoo’s red panda and bears could be seen playing in the snow Tuesday. PHOTO: Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Workers at the Nashville Zoo are working hard to keep all their animals safe in the winter weather.

PHOTO: Nashville Zoo

PHOTO: Nashville Zoo

PHOTO: Nashville Zoo

PHOTO: Nashville Zoo

PHOTO: Nashville Zoo

PHOTO: Nashville Zoo

PHOTO: Nashville Zoo

As wintry conditions leave behind plenty of snow and cold temperatures, some animals are out and about enjoying the winter wonderland. The zoo’s red panda and bears could be seen playing in the snow Tuesday.

The Nashville Zoo remains closed through at least Wednesday, due to ice. For the zoo’s latest hours, click here.