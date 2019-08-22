PHOTOS: 2 huge bears caught dumpster diving in Gatlinburg





















GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Two bears took their evening meal at what appeared to be a dump site near some cabins in Gatlinburg Wednesday.

One of the bears appeared to “read” the sign posted on a container, “Please keep dumpster lids latched” – with an illustration of bears. Ironic!

(Photo: Jamie Fine Neal)

(Photo: Jamie Fine Neal)

(Photo: Jamie Fine Neal)

Although the dump site was for human trash disposal, the bears appeared to know their way around the site and that the lids were opened to reach the trash.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, trash-seeking bears is not a good thing.

“The age-old adages: GARBAGE KILLS BEARS and A FED BEAR IS A DEAD BEAR could not be truer. Nationwide bear management experience has clearly shown that bears attracted to human food sources, or that are deliberately fed by humans, have a relatively short life.”

You can read more about Tennessee Black Bears here.

No one was harmed in this bear encounter incident and neither were the bears.