Breaking News
20+ guns, ammunition stolen during smash-and-grab burglary at Bass Pro Shops
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  2
Closings
Old Fort Academy United Christian Academy

Photo of dog joining Ohio boy during timeout goes viral

News
Posted: / Updated:
Dog joins boy in timeout

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) – A photo showing a dog joining his best buddy during a timeout has gone viral.

Jillian Smith, of Norwalk, said that last month, her 3-year-old son, Peyton, got into a fight with his 5-year-old sister, Ryleigh. He had two choices: Go to his room or stand in timeout.

Peyton chose the timeout option.

Smith said Peyton had been standing at the wall just a short time when the family’s English mastiff, Dash, joined him.

Smith took a photo and posted it on her Facebook page.

She said everyone seems to be falling in love with the special relationship between Peyton and his buddy, Dash.

Smith said if you ask Peyton, he’ll tell you Dash is his best friend. “They are two peas in a pod.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar