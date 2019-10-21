Live Now
Phone case that looks and reacts like skin

by: Alex Corradetti

Say goodbye to ordinary phone covers—and hello to this.  

It’s a bit unnerving to look at. It’s a cover that makes your phone ticklish. You can even pinch it, just like human skin.  

Your phone can also display emojis that correspond to how you touch it, like a laughing emoji if you tickle it.  

The artificial skin was created using silicone and sensors to give it that real-life look and feel.  

The technology, called skin-on interfaces, is a project designed by researchers at The University of Bristol in England.  

They partnered with Telecomm Paristech and Sorbonne University in Paris.  

It is only a project at this stage and doesn’t appear to be up for sale.  

