Philip Rivers named head football coach at Alabama catholic school

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) signals to the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Rivers’ career with the Los Angeles Chargers has come to an end. The franchise announced Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, that Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann,File)

The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback is sixth in NFL history in career passing touchdowns and passing yards.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Philip Rivers will soon be on the sidelines in Baldwin County, Alabama coaching high school football after St. Michael named him their next football coach.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the school on Friday, Rivers will take over coaching duties when his NFL career is over. There is no definitive timeline set.

Paul Knapstein will serve as the interim coach for the 2020 football season.

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million dollar deal with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Rivers had previously played with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback is sixth in NFL history in career passing touchdowns and passing yards. Rivers attended Athens High School, where he played for his father Steve Rivers.