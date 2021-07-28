Phil Valentine now on ventilator amid COVID-19 battle

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine, who is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, has now been placed on a ventilator.

According to a tweet from Nashville’s SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, the move to the ventilator was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The tweet goes on to state Valentine made the decision to give his body some “much needed rest.”

The statement from the radio station, which is home to The Phil Valentine Show, goes on to say they are confident he will pull through, and thank everyone for continued prayers.