Pharmacy suspension lifted in drug-ravaged West Virginia

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a drugstore employee reaches for medicine from shelf in downtown Tehran, Iran. A cheap, daily pill that combines four drugs has been tested for the first time in the United States to see if it works as well among low-income Americans as it has in other countries to treat conditions leading to heart attacks and strokes. The results published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, suggest the combo pill can lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. Experts say the study may draw U.S. interest to a strategy that has been seen as useful only in places with limited access to medical care. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has lifted the suspension of a West Virginia pharmacy’s ability to dispense prescription drugs.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin last week lifted the suspension against Oak Hill Hometown Pharmacy that U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart had announced in August.

Goodwin says federal prosecutors failed to adequately prove the pharmacy posed a public health risk.

Stuart says the pharmacy had filled about 2,000 prescriptions for a widely abused drug used to treat opioid addiction. He says more than half of the prescriptions came from an out-of-state clinic and that almost all prescriptions were paid for in cash.

West Virginia by far leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.