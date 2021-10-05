Pharmaceutical company moves headquarters to Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another headquarters is calling Tennessee home.

Currax Pharmaceuticals, a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding access to clinically differentiated, underappreciated medicines, both branded and generic, hosted a grand-opening celebration of its new headquarters last week in Brentwood off Franklin Road.

“It’s a pretty exciting time in Nashville. The healthcare system is already accelerating so nicely,” said George Hampton, President and CEO of Currax Pharmaceuticals.

According to a study by the Nashville Health Care Council and the Business and Economic Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University, by 2022 in Tennessee, healthcare will account for one in every 11 new jobs. By 2028, that number is expected to rise to one in every eight jobs.

“We’re focused on very high unmet need diseases where we feel we can make an impact,” Hampton said.

“We needed a talented pool of workforce to draw from, and over the last 5-7 years, I don’t know if any metro area has benefited more than Nashville from the influx of new talent.”

The company was born out of New Jersey and now has nearly 30 medicines, investing heavily in obesity.

“We consider ourselves a patient-first pharmaceutical company, and what that means for us is profit is a side effect of doing what’s right for the patient,” Hampton said. “It’s kind of a lost art in the pharmaceutical business and sometimes in all of healthcare. The patient is not first, they’re last. We’re trying to keep them first.”

Hampton hopes to also bring density, jobs, prosperity and interest to area schools.

Currax’s new headquarters will have approximately 35 employees and will serve as the central office for leadership and home office teams. The company anticipates adding an additional 20 positions in the Brentwood office in the near future, while one of their biggest goals is hiring locally.