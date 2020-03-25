Live Now
PGA players set Peloton date, ask public to stay active, stay home

DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 04: Bubba Watson smiles as he talks to Justin Thomas on the fourth hole green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 4, 2017 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Our favorite professional athletes are just like us right now, stuck inside, still trying to stay active. Everyone has their own routine, whether it be running, strength training or yoga, and it can all be done at home.

The PGA Tour has been put on pause, and while some players are taking advantage of access to private courses, others have decided to get fans involved with their workouts, using Peloton. This is a stationary bike workout with live instructors and a community of riders in the millions.

This week professional golfer Bubba Watson announced on Twitter that he’d be taking a live Peloton class on Friday, inviting some of his friends, including golfer Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy and retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

Challenge to all the @onepeloton riders out there! Ride with me and @JustinThomas34 this Friday @ 9am CT w/ @alextoussaint25!! How about it @michaelphelps @McIlroyRory?? #SocialConnection #StayActive #StayHome

Bubba Watson Twitter

Thomas was quick to respond to Watson’s direct tweet:

See you there @bubbawatson. Everybody who uses @onepeloton come join us and lets get after it Friday morning. 10am ET, Arms and Intervals ride with @alextoussaint25.

Justin Thomas Twitter

No word back from Phelps or McIlroy yet, but fans that have a Peloton still have something to look forward to on Friday, getting the opportunity to ride up the leaderboard with some of the biggest names in golf. Good luck and see you all there!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

