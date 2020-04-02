Peyton Manning releases video as part of Tennessee’s “Do Your Part, Stay Apart” campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Peyton Manning is encouraging Tennesseans to follow social distancing guidelines as part of the state’s “Do Your Part, Stay Apart” campaign.

In a video posted by state officials Thursday, the Tennessee football legend and NFL MVP urges all Tennesseans to adopt preventive health measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

An important message from Peyton Manning: working together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19.



Do your part. Stay apart. #TNStayApart @TNDeptofHealth pic.twitter.com/SNJKryHVaO — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 2, 2020

“For the health and safety of your communities, we’re asking every Tennessean to stay home as much as possible, not to gather in groups and stay six feet apart. Help neighbors in need if you can. Offer to run errands for them. Give them a call. Share an encouraging word. Working together we can stop the spread of COVID-19. Do your part, stay apart.” Peyton Manning

The state of Tennessee launched the campaign last week with the first public service video from Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee. Tennessee celebrities like Philip Fulmer, Brad Paisley and Eddie George will join the campaign with their own social media messages.

Coronavirus in Tennessee: State launches “Do Your Part, Stay Apart” campaign