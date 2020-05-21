Peyton Manning launching top-shelf bourbon distilled in East Tennessee

by: Gregory Raucoules

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Peyton Manning is launching a premium bourbon distilled in East Tennessee along with a celebrity ownership group.

The inaugural Sweetens Cove Tennessee straight bourbon whiskey goes on sale next Tuesday. The 13-year aged bourbon is named for Sweetens Cove Golf Club located outside of Chattanooga.

500 bottles will be offered with the inaugural batch. A total of 14,000 bottles will be distributed worldwide with a pre-sale for Tennessee residents beginning on May 26.

A bottle of the special bourbon costs $200.

According to an interview with Golf Digest, Manning owns the distillery along with former tennis star Andy Roddick, CBS announcer Jim Nantz, country star Drew Holcomb and a small group of investors.

