Pets of the Week for Sept. 25, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Zara

Beautiful and sweet,our girl Zara can’t help but catch your eye. That’s when she turns on the cuddles and steals your heart. With her playful, active energy she would be a great hiking or jogging partner, and at the end of the adventure is happy to just lie in the grass with you and soak up the sun.

Felix

I’m Felix and I’m super handsome and very smart. I’m a little insecure so I need basic obedience and crave mental stimulation. WIll you take me for long walks and work on my training? I’m eager to learn things and want to show you just how smart I am. I walk best with a harness and am super gentle with treats and love affection. I’m super great with other dogs and have been in playgroups at the shelter!

Bentley

Nobody has as much fun in the play-yard as our handsome boy Bentley. He is an energetic guy who loves to wrestle and run with other active dogs. Not just a pretty face, he is also smart and happy to work for snacks. He would do great with an active family who enjoy hiking and outdoor adventures.

Stardust

Stardust and her sister Ziggy do everything together. They even use the litterbox together at the same time! . She’s very sweet, loves to snuggle, and purrs as soon as you pick her up. Very curious about the resident dog, and quickly warmed up and fell in love with him!

Ziggy

Ziggy is very affectionate, and loves to play and explore. Definitely the most trusting and adventurous of the litter!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.