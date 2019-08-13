Pets of the Week for Aug. 13, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Reggie White

This stud loves to play with all the energy in the world! However he is able to harness that energy (pun intended!) while on walks & does amazing on the leash! He is sweet, charming soul & would love to join a family who is looking for a single dog – because Reggie needs all the love to himself! Be prepared to fall in love with his big chocolate eyes!

Bella

Bella is an energetic girl who is looking for a forever home that matches her energy level. She loves to play! Bella also knows how to sits and is such a sucker for belly rubs – she wants them all the time! She is such an affectionate dog and wants to be yours forever.

Eli

Eli is such a loving and playful boy. He loves playing fetch with tennis balls and making you chase him. According to volunteers, he’s easy to walk and has had a couple of play dates with other dogs while at the shelter. Come on down to MACC and let Eli prove he is the perfect dog for you!

Hope

Meet Hope! She is a very sweet girl who can be shy at first but warms up to people quickly. She loves having her head scratched and giving you all her love. She is hoping that you will come down to MACC and adopt her so she can finally have her forever home!

Edith

Edith is a very sweet and loving cat who loves to lay in your lap for hours and give affection. She just wants to find a forever home so she always has a buddy to watch the birds with. She will give you endless affection and loves exploring new places, so come adopt Edith today!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.