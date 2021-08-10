Pets of the Week for Aug. 10, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Julia – 3 year old spayed female

This gal is so calm and reserved at first when she meets you but really enjoys pets and love! She did great meeting other pups at the shelter and will romp and play even though she’s a tad on the calmer side! She is learning leash manners and walks calmly by you once her initial excitement wears off – and is kennel trained! Staff took Julia out around town for the day recently and said she rides like an angel in the car, loved all the children she met that wanted to pet her, and loved seeing the sites of Nashville and meeting new dog friends! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her or to take her home as a foster friend!

Julia (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Marty – 5 year old neutered dog

Here’s a note from his overnight bowwow breakout – “Marty is very sweet and loves giving kisses. He is a couch potato and enjoys watching TV! He gets along with other dogs and enjoys rough-housing. He enjoys toys and balls and all the love. He’s very loving and playful. He’s working on his housetraining and crate training and is super smart”. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!

Marty (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Sarge – 2 year old neutered cat

This gorgeous 2 year old cat is in foster getting all the snuggles and love until he finds his home. He’s sweet and cuddly and loves to play. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him.