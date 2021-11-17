Petition formed against proposed development outside Eagleville

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An online petition is asking Eagleville residents to speak out against a proposed residential development.

Located two miles outside of the city on West Webb Rd., the development would have to be annexed into either Eagleville or Rutherford County.

“Right now, this is a proposed plan. City council has not addressed this,” City Manager Hellyn Riggins said. “The developer asked us if we had interest — of course because it will impact the city.”

Riggins told me that if the development is built, the city would have to address police and fire services.

The online petition currently has 255 signatures. It lists concerns of increased traffic congestion, school overcrowding, loss of agricultural capacity, higher water and air pollution and a hidden debt of unfunded infrastructure and services.

Eagleville’s city manager stressed that nothing has been finalized and there is a process the developer would have to go through to even start building.

She is encouraging any resident to come to express their concerns to her directly at City Hall.