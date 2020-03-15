1  of  15
Perspective on the ‘unbelievably complicated’ decision to shut down March Madness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No March Madness.

Coaches, players and fans all devastated the biggest tournament in college athletics is no more.

From a decision-making perspective, it wasn’t an enjoyable experience either. Emily Proud sat down with a Division I council member and Belmont faculty athletic advisor to see what canceling a tournament of this magnitude really means for every party involved. From in-arena workers who suddenly don’t have a paycheck to graduating seniors whose careers abruptly ended.

Dr. Rich Tiner says as hard as it was to make, it was the right decision based on all the unknowns with COVID-19.

The conversation with Tiner also covers what this means for all NCAA spring and winter teams who’s championships were also canceled. What about Omaha and the College World Series? What does this mean for athletes who lose a season of competition?

There are more questions than answers, but he does his best to provide perspective.

