Personable items pulled from the rubble of Nashville Boutique destroyed in bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Slowly but surely, more items are being pulled from the rubble downtown, following the Christmas morning explosion.

Seven addresses on 2nd Avenue have been deemed unsafe for use or occupancy by metro codes, among the businesses are Simply the Best $10 Boutique and Ensemble.

The businesses were outside of where the bomb went off and ten days later the destruction is too dangerous for the owners to step inside.

“It’s horrible. I mean it’s probably the only Christmas in 62 years that I can’t wait to forget,” Geff Lee told News 2.

However, Monday he is hanging on to the good memories. Memories Geff and his wife Sandy made on 2nd avenue after opening Simply the Best $10 Boutique more than a decade ago.

“The $10 store is pretty iconic because of the price point. They just come in at the tail end of their trip and fill up their bags with souvis and what not or if they forgot a belt, you always go to the $10 store,” stated Geff.

The Lee’s have seen the damage only through images, but with the store front to the boutique blown open they noticed their sign still standing.

“One of the police officers took a front-on shot and that’s when we were able to see that the sign survived and a bench and a wagon wheel so that’s what we, what’s left from our store.”

Lee sketched images for the Urban Search and Rescue team of where some of the more special items to the family were and the team went inside to pull them from the damage.

Along with the sign and a wagon wheel, they found an American flag and a chalk painting of Johnny Cash that the Lee’s daughter drew. Items they hope to hang when they find a new home for the $10 boutique.

“We hope to get another location here and hope to be up and running. Get Johnny back into the store, you know hang that up. I’ve been collecting some of the information the pictures of the tragedies, the well wishers and put together a memory wall,” Lee explained.

They Lee’s also own Ensemble Boutique, just two doors down from their other store. They say it will likely be a year or two before anyone can get back into those 2nd Avenue businesses. The Lee’s are selling custom made Nashville support bracelets to help in the recovery. For more information click here.