Person wanted for questioning after shots fired at officer in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are looking for a person wanted for questioning after a tense exchange Tuesday morning in North Nashville where shots were fired at a Metro officer.

According to Metro police, Sgt. Michael Willis was attempting to speak with an assault suspect near the area of Delta Avenue and Cheatham Place. Body camera footage released by the department shows at least one shot was fired at Willis.

Police say the man who shot at Sgt. Willis ran from a Chevy Impala. That car is registered to 61-year-old Michelle Hill.

Hill is now wanted for questioning in connection to the situation in North Nashville.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Nashville CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.