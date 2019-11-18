Police: 1 person shot outside of closed bar in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call that came in around 5 p.m. at the scene of 1502 Jefferson Street

A person is in critical condition after being shot outside of The Last Hole bar and grill, which is closed on Jefferson Street.

According to reports, the male victim is in his mid-20s and has been transported to Vanderbilt Medical Hospital.

According to witnesses, three vehicles were seen driving away during the incident. There are no suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

