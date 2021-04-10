Person sent to hospital with burn injuries after early morning Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was transported to the hospital with burn injuries after trying to stop flames from spreading through a North Knox County home early Saturday morning.

Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire around 4:40 a.m. in the 4800 block of Garfield Terrace Drive. When crews arrived they found the roof completely engulfed in flames and spreading in all directions.

Two occupants had self evacuated. One was transported with burn injuries and was last reported in serious condition. A dog was saved.

“The occupant told the Fire/Medic crew that they tried to extinguish the fire but it spread too fast,” Rural Metro Fire spokesman Jeff Bagwell said.

The house is a total loss and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.