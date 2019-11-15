‘Person of interest’ sought in October murder of Clarksville teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Investigators are working to locate a man who is a “person of interest” in the October shooting death of an 18-year-old in Clarksville.

Clarksville police reported Antony Richardson was found shot around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 on Britton Springs Road. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died on Oct. 9.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Northington has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting. Detectives are working to locate and interview Northington.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Clarksville police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, 931-645-8477 or click here.

