‘Person of interest’ sought in October murder of Clarksville teen

Joshua Northington

Joshua Northington (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Investigators are working to locate a man who is a “person of interest” in the October shooting death of an 18-year-old in Clarksville.  

Clarksville police reported Antony Richardson was found shot around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 on Britton Springs Road. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died on Oct. 9. 

Thirty-year-old Joshua Northington has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting. Detectives are working to locate and interview Northington.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Clarksville police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, 931-645-8477 or click here.  

