‘Person of interest’ sought after juvenile shot, killed in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway in La Vergne after a juvenile shot earlier this month died from his injuries.

According to La Vergne police, the male victim was shot December 6 while in a car at Cullen Drive and Nathanael Drive. He reportedly crashed a short distance away.

The juvenile was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries, officers explained.

Police revealed Saturday that the male victim had died, but said his name and age would not be released. The department provided a composite image of a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation is urged to contact Detective Seneca Shields at 615-287-8667 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.