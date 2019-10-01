‘Person of interest’ named in cold case disappearance of Kentucky woman

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Nearly two decades after the mysterious disappearance of a 23-year-old woman in Scottsville, the last known person to see her alive has been named a “person of interest” and a search warrant has been issued for his property, authorities in Kentucky say.

Scottsville police said their agency had been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the cold case disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley. The 23-year-old was last seen around 2 a.m. on July 29, 2000, when she got into a truck with Calvin Smith at the former A.O. Smith Factory in Scottsville, investigators said.

Peggy Sue Ashley (Courtesy: National Crime Information Center)

Police revealed Tuesday morning that a Circuit Court judge had signed off on a search warrant for a barn located on the property of Calvin Smith, identified as a “person of interest.” The barn is located on Lester Gardner Road in Munfordville.

No additional information has been released.

