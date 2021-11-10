Person of interest in 1995 Arkansas missing child case could have ties to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Twenty-six years ago, someone abducted 6-year-old Morgan Nick at a west Arkansas baseball field.

In the years that followed, friends, family and police plastered her photos on billboards and flyers across the state.

FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan says the investigation has haunted law enforcement for two and a half decades. On Tuesday, they publicly named Bill Lincks as a primary person of interest.

“We don’t have much information about his life, what he did, his activities. We believe that he was strongly connected to this case,” Hagan said.

Lincks died 21 years ago in prison while serving time for another attempted child abduction. Hagan says it happened just two months, and only a few miles, from where Morgan disappeared in 1995.

Now, Hagan says now the FBI needs the public’s help to piece together more about Lincks.

“People have ties in this region. Arkansas, Tennesee, Oklahoma. There are ties that extend beyond state borders and what we believe is that people in surrounding states, there’s somebody there that knows of Mr. Lincks,” Hagan said.

Twenty-six years after she vanished, Morgan’s family is still looking for closure, no matter what the outcome is.

“Our fight is still for Morgan. For the hope that she somehow miraculously survived this and she will come home,” Morgan’s mother, Colleen, told Nexstar’s Little Rock station.

If you know anything about Morgan’s disappearance or anything about Bill Lincks, dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.