Perseid Meteor Shower begins this weekend, peaks next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The most spectacular meteor shower show of the summer is ready to kick into gear this weekend — the Perseid Meteor Shower.

Beginning Saturday night through Tuesday you may see several streaks of light passing through the Earth’s atmosphere. Peak viewing will occur ahead of sunrise for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings.

There is an obstacle that we cannot avoid with this year’s Perseid’s, the moon. The moon will be near full, which inhibits full viewing of all the meteors, and the light will drown out the smaller streaks. However, if you are in a dark area, well away from city lights, you will be able to see many beautiful meteors.

At the peak, early Tuesday morning, there could be more than 60 meteors seen per hour.

Where does this annual event come from?

Every year at this time, the Earth passes though the dust left behind Comet Swift-Tuttle. As the dust enter’s the Earth’s upper atmosphere, it hurls at 130,000 mph, it burns up and leaves an amazing light trails that dazzles our eyes.

