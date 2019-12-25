Perry County Sheriff gives out turkeys instead of tickets during holiday season

LINDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) —Most people think they are getting a ticket when they get pulled over for a traffic violation, but in Perry County, they get something unexpected.

“We are pulling people over with minor violations and we are giving them a verbal warning and a turkey to go with it,” said Sheriff Nick Weems.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Buffalo River Resort, who donated more than 100 turkeys, helped put a smile on many people’s faces who were pulled over for minor traffic violations.

“The goal of the program is to make sure people are following the traffic laws, but also to share a little holiday cheer as well,” said Weems.

The program is called “Turkeys for Tickets” and this is the first year they have put it on, but the plan is to keep doing it next Christmas holiday as well.

“I am laid off for Christmas because we aren’t shipping so this is a good thing it is an amazing thing and I can’t thank the Sheriff enough,” said Kassie Malone, who was pulled over for a minor traffic violation.

Not everyone was let off with a turkey, some more serious offenders were taken away and locked up.