Perry County Schools close due to illness

News

School closings

(Photo: WKRN)

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Perry County Schools will be closed the rest of the week due to illness.

Schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

