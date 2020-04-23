Perry County man being held on $150K bond for child rape

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after an investigation into allegations of sexual molestation.

According to reports, the arrest warrant was issued for Alan Walker earlier the same day, and he was arrested on a traffic stop while being on Crooked Creek Road attempting service of the warrant.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office stated that it is important to keep the child’s identity private:

“The thing that we need to keep in mind, is that as horrible as the situation is, there is a child victim in this. We need to protect the privacy of the victims and innocent family members of the suspect. Our focus is the protection of our community and those that call it home. That means, at times, keeping some details of a case out of the public eye.” Sheriff Weems said.

“There are no additional suspects in this case, and the threat to our community with regards to this case has been taken care of.” Investigator Votaw stated “I hope, for the sake of the victim and the victims’ family, we can let this matter be resolved in the courts as discretely as possible.”

“We understand the community has the right to information, and we make efforts to keep the community informed, but some crimes are particularly traumatic to the victims and we want to protect them above all.” Sheriff Weems continued. “I want to commend Investigators Matt Votaw and Rosanna Weems for the work in investigating and getting a confession out of the suspect. These cases take a toll on the officers investigating them, and my team is doing an outstanding job and service to this community”

If you suspect abuse of a child, there is a state-mandated duty to report. You can make an anonymous report to DCS at (877) 542-2873, or call Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (931)-589-3911