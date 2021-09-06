Perry County authorities search for man wanted on several charges

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Perry County authorities are searching for a 27-year-old man wanted on several charges.

According to a release from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for Quamarcus Cortez Webster.

He was last seen in the Pond Hollow area of Perry County on foot. He is wanted on charges of failure to appear, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

If you see him, call Perry County Dispatch at 931-589-3911.

No other information was immediately released.