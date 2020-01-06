Percy Warner Park closes historic stone steps for restoration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friends of Warner Parks and Metro Parks and Recreation Department have temporarily closed the historic limestone steps at Percy Warner Park for restoration.

The landmark stone steps, known as the Allée, are expected to reopen to visitors in the summer of 2020. Hiking trails throughout the park will remain open.

The historic steps, which opened in 1936, require significant repair after generations of wear and tear by the tens of thousands of visitors who frequent the steps every year.

The Allée project will also repair deteriorating and damaged stonework, address drainage issues and erosion, re-establish original view sheds and recapture parkland lost to invasive plants, according to a release.

(Photo: WKRN)

“Our partnership with Metro Parks is strong, and we appreciate Metro’s investment to maintain Warner Parks’ 3,180 acres.” Yet she emphasized, “As users of the parks, it’s also our responsibility to ensure this land, its natural resources, and its rich history are preserved for future generations,” explained Friends of Warner Parks Executive Director Jenny Hannon.

The “It’s My Nature” capital campaign seeks to raise $15 million to restore Warner Parks to its original state and to meet heightened demands related to increased usage of the parks today. Plans include restoration of historic structures, stonework and natural features throughout Warner Parks and renovation of the Warner Park Nature Center.

