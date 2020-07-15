People take advantage of new assessment center hours in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People were lined up as early as 6:40 a.m. Wednesday to take advantage of the new hours at Metro Nashville’s COVID-19 assessment centers.

The centers are now open Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

”We have on gowns, masks, as well as face shields. We do our best to take breaks in the midst of the workday. However, the heat is sweltering,” said Meharry Medical College Assistant Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Julie Gray.



Dr. Gray said there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people coming into the assessment centers to be tested for COVID-19.

With the new hours Wednesday, she said they may even work better for some people’s schedules.

“I think that as the communication is received people are going to be able to appreciate arriving before work so that they don’t have to miss time off from work and come in before being able to get to work,” Dr. Gray said.

Staff and volunteers are encouraged to take breaks during the day and drink a lot of water to stay safe in the heat.

“We’re going to continue to serve our community. We’re going to continue to persevere no matter what the temperatures are. What I encourage my team to do every morning before we begin – my words are no different are hydrate hydrate hydrate,” said Dr. Gray.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE