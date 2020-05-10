People invited to drive around Circuit of the Americas track Sunday to raise money for food bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve ever dreamed of being a racecar driver, you might want to head to the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

That’s because the racetrack just outside Austin is opening up to the public – with people given the chance to drive the famous circuit in their own cars, in return for a donation to a good cause.

COTA has partnered with the Central Texas Food Bank for the Food Drive and has opened the track for one day only to collect donations.

(Picture: Alex Hoder/KXAN)

Drivers are invited to take part in the parade of cars, though they will be limited to 20 mph.

People wanting to take part can donate to the food bank online or at COTA, where they can donate cash or non-perishable food items in the circuit’s garages.

Germania Insurance says it will match up to $10,000 in donations, while COTA and Austin Bold FC will also donate $10,000.

The Food Drive takes place between noon and 5 p.m. on Sunday.