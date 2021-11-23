People chased by man with wooden plank in downtown Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested a man they said chased people and hit cars with a wooden plank at a downtown Nashville parking lot on Sunday.

According to an arrest warrant, when officials responded to 1200 Broadway, they found Michael Rap, 42, sitting in a vehicle trying to start it with keys he found in the glove box. Authorities said he was asked to leave the car and began yelling and refused to obey police commands.

At one point, Metro police said he punched an officer in the mouth while yelling that he did not want to fight. After Rap continued to resist arrest, authorities said they had to use a stun gun twice to eventually take him into custody.

During a search, police said they found a syringe and a white substance resembling heroin. He is faced with nine separate charges including vehicle theft and vandalism.